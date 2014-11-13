Unemployment falls slightly in August to 25.9%

Figures show that about 3.5 million people are working to support more than 4.5 million unemployed and economically inactive people

The country’s unemployment rate fell slightly in August, with 25.9% of the workforce or almost 1.35m people registered as being out of a job, according to the Hellenic Statistics Authority (Elstat).

The August jobless rate, at its lowest level since September 2012, was less than the revised 26.1% figure (down from 26.4%) recorded in July.

The figures (pdf) put the total number of people employed in August at 3,551,148, the unemployed at 1,349,495 and the economically inactive at 3,334,759.

This means that the country's unemployment figures have grown by almost a million in five years. In August 2009, as the international crisis was breaking, 452,706 people (9%) were recorded as unemployed.

The figures also show that about 3.5 million people are working to support more than 4.5 million unemployed and inactive people.

The data showed that in August, the number of people with jobs fell by 15,698 compared with the previous month, representing a 0.4% rate of decrease.

The ranks of the unemployed fell by 20,398, a drop of 1.6% on the previous month. The number of economically inactive also grew by 31,709, up 1% on July.

The data showed that the unemployment rate for women (29.5%) is higher than that for men (23.1%).

The regions of Macedonia–Thrace (27%), Attica (26.9%) and Epirus–Western Macedonia (26.6%) had the highest unemployment rates.

The Aegean (20.2%) and Crete (22.9%) recorded the lowest figures.

In terms of age group, the largest proportion of unemployed was in the under-25 age group, where 49.3% are registered as unemployed, down from 50.7% in the previous month.