'Why did you annoy them?' Coastguard officials acquitted of torture convictions

Two coastguard officials who were convicted last year of torturing a Moroccan asylum seeker on the island of Chios in 2007 were acquitted by an Athens appeals court last week.

Calling for the coastguards' sentences to be squashed, the state prosecutor claimed, among others, that no torture could have taken place as there was no evidence that the officers had received training in torture methods.

In November of last year, Piraeus naval court found the pair guilty of having tortured their victim by putting a bag over his head and submerging it in a bucket of water, a type of waterboarding known as the so-called “wet and dry submarino”, and by carrying out a mock execution. They were handed jail sentences ranging from three to six years for the torture, which was carried out aboard a coastguard boat that was taking migrants from a small islet to the port of Chios.

In two hours of testimony to the appeals court, the victim described what was done to him by the accused. Writing in Avgi newspaper, journalist Eleni Rousia said the victim was treated in the court as if he himself was accused of a serious crime. At one stage, when querying what could have led the coastguards to torture someone, the prosecutor asked the victim “why did you annoy them?”.

The victim’s legal team said that this was the first complaint of a “wet and dry submarino” that they had received. They also told the court that the torture had been confirmed by the Medical Rehabilitation Centre for Torture Victims.

The court also heard from seven witnesses, all colleagues of the accused. All claimed that the date of the alleged torture was an ordinary day, with one saying he only knew about the torture method from having seen it performed in films.

The coastguards' defence lawyers spoke of a conspiracy against Greece, in which the victim was a mercenary.

In a statement issued before appeal hearing, Amnesty International called for the establishment of an independent complaints mechanism to deal with allegations against the police and coastguard.

It said the court’s decision showed it was imperative "to create a truly independent and effective complaints mechanism against arbitary behaviour by the police and to harmonise the definition of torture as provided by Article 137 (A) 2 of the Greek criminal code with international law."

The human rights organisation noted that "for years it has received and recorded many complaints from refugees and migrants of torture or other ill-treatment at the hands of the the police or coastguard while in detention, during the Xenios Zeus [police sweep] operations and during illegal push backs on the land and sea border between Greece and Turkey."

The incident was first documented in the report entitled “The truth may be bitter but it must be told: The situation of Refugees in the Aegean and the practices of the Greek coast guard” (pdf), which was published in 2007 by the Group of Lawyers for the Rights of Refugees and Migrants and the NGO Pro-Asyl.

[The above piece is based on an article published in Avgi on 7 November 2014]

What the victim told lawyers about his ordeal in 2007

