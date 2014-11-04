British man acquitted of murder of compatriot in Crete

Myles Litchmore-Dunbar, who spent 16 months in pretrial custody, always protested his innocence, claiming he was trying to break up a fight involving multiple British tourists

A British student accused of stabbing a fellow British tourist to death on his 19th birthday last summer in Crete has been acquitted of murder by a court on the island.

Tyrell Matthews-Burton, who was on his first holiday away from his mother and younger sister, was fatally knifed in the popular resort of Malia outside a club on 23 July 2013 after about 30 holidaymakers, all British nationals but belonging to different groups, started a brawl.

Matthews-Burton was knifed in the chest and died while he was being transferred to hospital.

On Monday, a mixed jury court in Lasithi acquitted Myles Litchmore-Dunbar of killing him. The 20-year-old was released after spending more than a year in custody.

Litchmore-Dunbar has always protested his innocence, claiming he was trying to break up a fight involving multiple British tourists.

The court in Lasithi also acquitted a second defendant who had been charged with complicity in the murder. Sixteen charged with public order offences were also acquitted.

The prosecutor had requested a guilty verdict for Litchmore-Dunbar for murder and illegal possession and use of a weapon. She had also proposed acquitting the second defendant of charges of complicity in murder and involvement in a brawl and a guilty verdict for the charge of carrying a weapon.

The trial heard that little forensic evidence has been recovered to try to identify who in the frantic nightclub melee wielded the knife that killed Matthews-Burton.

Matthews-Burton’s murder has prompted criticism of the British government, as his mother, Sharon-Ann Matthews, 43, had to raise £30,000 to attend his trial and pay the costs of vital witnesses to fly in from the UK.

The decision to acquit the main defendant was taken by the majority of the court, although both men were found guilty of carrying and possessing a weapon, as well as being involved in a brawl. The sentences for those crimes, which are classified as misdemeanours, have not been announced yet.