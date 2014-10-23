Urgent appeal for donations to help traffic accident victim (9)

Family of David Maciorowski, badly injured in a 2012 hit-and-run, needs at least €20,000 to cover the cost of specialised operations that would allow him speak and feed himself again and lead a normal life

The family of a young boy who suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run incident on a central Athens boulevard over two years ago has issued an urgent appeal to raise the necessary funds for specialised operations that would help him speak and feed himself again.

On 12 July 2012, David Maciorowski, who is now nine, his twin sister and his mother were razed down while walking on Patision Avenue by a motorcyclist, a permanent non-commissioned Greek Navy officer, who fled the scene before turning himself in a few hours later, at the urging of his father.

The 21-year-old, who ran a red light, had also injured a cyclist prior to ramming into the twins and their mother.

Among his serious injuries, David suffered severe damage in his mouth cavity leaving him unable to speak or feed himself properly. He is missing a substantial piece of bone in his buccal cavity and is in need of continuous and painful surgeries that have been delayed.

The first major surgical intervention was undertaken in July, thanks to the voluntary efforts of a surgeon and donations from members of the public. However, the family needs at least €20,000 to cover the cost of the other specialised operations, such as a bone transplant to the jaw, that would allow David speak again and lead a normal life.

According to reports, since the accident the Maciorowski family has received no assistance from the state nor from the family of the motorcyclist, who was released on bail after surrendering himself to police.

He was due to appear on criminal charges before a naval court martial last May, but the hearing was cancelled due to the elections held in that same month. A date for the civil case has yet to be scheduled.

An injunction taken by the family to seek temporary compensation so that they could pay for David’s treatment was dismissed by the courts.

The Maciorowski family’s appeal has received the backing of the Network for Children’s Rights and the road safety group SOS Road Crimes (Soste).

Donations can be made to the following account:

Account holders: Maciorowski Krzystof, Maciorowski Aghieszka

Bank: Eurobank

IBAN: GR 450 260 236 0000 300 101 391 628